Angelina Jolie urges Congress to include more families under food assistance program

Actress Angelina Jolie has urged Congress to include more families under the food assistance program called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the kids are going hungry.

Jolie - in her letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - has noted that more number of parents need to come under the SNAP to make sure that kids do not go to bed hungry.



The actress wrote: "Many people have lost their jobs and the daily wage workers are severely impacted due to the coronavirus crisis. Jolie states that kids whose parents have lost out on their sources of income have not received nearly 740 million meals as the schools across United States have been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Last month, The US Department of Agriculture announced that the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program had been increased by 40 percent.

As per the latest news reports, around 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.