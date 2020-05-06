close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Angelina Jolie urges Congress to include more families under food assistance program

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020

Actress Angelina Jolie has urged Congress to include more families  under the food assistance program called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the kids are going hungry. 

Jolie - in her letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - has noted that more number of parents need to come under the SNAP to make sure that kids do not go to bed hungry.

The actress wrote: "Many people have lost their jobs and the daily wage workers are severely impacted due to the coronavirus crisis. Jolie states that kids whose parents have lost out on their sources of income have not received nearly 740 million meals as the schools across United States have been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Last month, The US Department of Agriculture announced that the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program had been increased by 40 percent.

As per the latest news reports, around 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment