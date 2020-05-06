Tom Hardy's gangster look for upcoming biopic 'Capone' storms internet

Hollywood's dashing actor Tom Hardy had to go through quite the transformation to play notorious gangster in the upcoming biopic 'Capone'.

Greg Williams, a reputed photographer, shared a new behind-the-scenes picture of Hardy, after going through an extensive makeup process to play the aging 'Capone'.



Hardy, 42, also took to Instagram himself on Saturday, to share the new poster for Capone, which will be available on digital formats May 12.

The photographer praised the 'amazing makeup' by Audrey Doyle, who served as the prosthetic designer to Tom Hardy' on the movie.



Capone was just 48 years of age when he died in Palm Island, Florida in January 1947, so the makeup aged the actor up slightly for the role.



The poster features Capone's head seemingly disintegrating, arriving just a few weeks after the first trailer debuted in mid-April.

