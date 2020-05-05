509 medical professionals infected with coronavirus: PMA

File photo

Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Ashraf Nizami on Tuesday said that 509 medical professionals have been infected with the coronavirus, which is a cause for concern.



While addressing a press conference, Dr Nizami said that the situation can be brought under control only by having an extended lockdown in place.



He said that patients visiting hospitals are increasing in numbers day by day as the treatment of patients suffering from other diseases has stopped as well.

He urged the government to make 1000-bed hospitals specifically for infectious diseases across the country.



Dr Nizami asked the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan to take note of the long queues outside the banks.

Describing other measures to reduce loads on the healthcare system, the PMA president said that the government should make traffic challans online.

“The trader fraternity should conduct business online through mobile phones,” said Dr Nizami.

Doctor tests positive for coronavirus at PIMS

Earlier today, Dr Sarwat from Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences said in a video statement that she has tested positive for the virus.

Dr Sarwat said that her colleague tested positive three days ago, following which she also suffered from the symptoms.

In her message, she said that after the test results they had urged the hospital to seal the ward.

Doctors and paramedics across Pakistan have urged the government to meet their demand for safety gear as the coronavirus continue to rise in the country. The centre and provincial government representatives have said that they are trying their best to ensure the medical staff is adequately equipped to treat the virus patients.

The coronavirus cases crossed 22,000 in Pakistan as of Tuesday with more than 500 deaths.











