Neetu Kapoor thanks Ambani family for immeasurable love and support

Neetu Kapoor has extended gratitude to Ambani family for their immeasurable love and support during Rishi Kapoor’s two-year-long battle with cancer.



Neetu took to Instagram and shared a throwback family photo with Mukesh and Nita Ambani and penned down a lengthy note.

She wrote, “For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say, it was full of high emotion.

"But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.”

Neetu said, “As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time.

"Over the last seven months, every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible.”



“From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared.

To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured,” she said.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest.”