Jameela Jamil voices support for Indian women after 'Boys Locker Room' chat leak

Jameela Jamil voices support for Indian women following 'Boys Locker Room' chat leak

British actor, Jameela Jamil, in the wake of the recent chat leaks in New Delhi, has come forward voicing support for the women in India who have been victims of the country's rape culture since quite some time.

The 34-year-old actor, known for her bold and progressive views and for calling out injustices, turned to her Twitter urging men to stand up for women around them.

“I stand with the women of India in their ongoing fight against the pervasive disrespect of and violence towards their bodies at the hands of men. You are either pro-rape or anti-rape,” she said.

“Sitting silently on the fence and staying out of this conversation makes you complicit,” she added, attaching a photo with the text: “Stand up for women around you.”

Jamil’s support comes after the news of a chat leak of an online group of teenage boys from New Delhi, in which they nonchalantly sexually objectified schoolgirls and made rape jokes about them.

Delhi Police filed cases related to the Instagram group chat, now deactivated, while the cyber-crime division of the police has also reached out to the tech giant to gather details regarding the group.

As per reports, members of the group titled ‘Bois Locker Room’, were allegedly in grades 11 and 12 at some of the most prestigious schools in the Indian capital.

The controversy has fueled India’s longstanding battle with rape culture.