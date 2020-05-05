Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon speak against misinformation

Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan joined forces for a video

A handful of India’s most sought after names came together to speak out against the misleading content that is rife on social media and messaging platforms.



Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood’s biggest names, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan joined forces for a video that spreads awareness of the danger of fake messages spread like wildfire through messaging applications and social media platforms.

The video shows all four celebrities sitting around a dining table and discussing the threat of this widespread practice.

The video of each of the cast members had been shot by them in their respective homes owing to the countrywide lockdown, and digitally stitched together by the director.

Tweeting the video commissioned by TikTok, Kohli came forth and said: “All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?”



