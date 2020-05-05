Disha Patani’s dance routines and pets keep her occupied at home during lockdown

Disha Patani opened up about how her filming schedule and professional life has come to a halt

With the coronavirus lockdown imposed in a number of countries around the world, public figures have been using their platform to urge people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the disease.

Jumping on the bandwagon was Disha Patani who opened up about how her filming schedule and professional life has come to a halt owing to the pandemic but is keeping her hopes up.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said: “I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets.”

“I’m also doing my workouts at home along with basic dance routines to keep me occupied,” she added.

Furthermore, speaking about her film with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha said: “My upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan got pushed, and so did the commencement of Ek Villain 2. I am hoping for everything to start soon. It’s difficult to stay at home, but it’s necessary for all of us, so that we can fight the pandemic.”