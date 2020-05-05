How Abhishek Bachchan addressed rumours of his divorce with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have stood strong through thick and thin

B-Town lovebirds Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been serving couple goals since the first time they got together.

However, there were times when rumours came afloat about the two having troubles in their relationship. And while the hearsay rocked the film industry, Abhishek was not one to let them slide away without taking a dig at those meddling in his personal life.

Turning to Twitter then, Abhishek had trolled the trolls with the perfect response saying: “Ok... So I believe I'm getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I'm getting remarried too? Thanks! #muppets."

Later, during an interview while talking about his marriage, the actor was quoted as saying: “I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to me and Aishwarya, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me.''

“If you are going to misinterpret something for your own convenience, then go ahead. I am a public figure after all. And I cannot make the media happy all the time. My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says. So it's really not an issue for me."