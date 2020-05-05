Kanika Kapoor missing kids terribly during COVID-19 lockdown

Kanika Kapoor hints at missing kids terribly during lockdown

Kanika Kapoor has shared that she is missing her children terribly during the coronavirus lockdown.



Taking to Instagram, Kapoor posted an adorable picture of her kids, in a heartfelt post captioned, “I miss you soo much. When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

The singer is currently in Lucknow, away from her three kids, which she shares with her ex-husband and NRI businessman Raj Chandok.

Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive for COVID-19.



It was revealed that she had contracted the virus after returning to India from London.

The songstress was then in trouble for avoiding social distancing protocol and meeting a lot of people while in Lucknow.