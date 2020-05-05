close
Tue May 05, 2020
Katrina Kaif starts a live video accidentally, wins audience’s hearts: WATCH

Katrina Kaif starts a live video accidentally, wins audience’s hearts: WATCH

Katrina Kaif has been keeping her fans entertained and updated on her daily routine amid the lockdown.

Just recently, the Bharat actress accidentally started a live video on Instagram, winning audience’s hearts with her adorable expressions.

A video of Kaif's is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein she can be seen turning on her live stream accidentaly and struggling with it.

Her sister Isabelle can be seen helping her in understanding the process.

Check out the video below

On the work front, Kaif is awaiting the release of her next film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. 

