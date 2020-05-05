Katrina Kaif starts a live video accidentally, wins audience’s hearts: WATCH

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif has been keeping her fans entertained and updated on her daily routine amid the lockdown.
Just recently, the Bharat actress accidentally started a live video on Instagram, winning audience’s hearts with her adorable expressions.
A video of Kaif's is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein she can be seen turning on her live stream accidentaly and struggling with it.
Her sister Isabelle can be seen helping her in understanding the process.
On the work front, Kaif is awaiting the release of her next film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.