'Friends' star Matthew Perry's photo with a mystery lady sparks speculation

'Friends' star Matthew Perry has recently sparked curiosity among his admirers by sharing a picture with a 'mystery' lady on his social media.



The popular TV series 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, who made the audience go ROFL with his fun banters as Chandler Bing, is enjoying the quarantine period at his residence in Malibu.

The 50-year old, who has a massive fan following all over the world, shared a picture on Instagram, creating quite a lot of uproar among his fans on social media. As seen in the picture, Matthew is sitting with an unknown woman inside his residence who is apparently a female friend of him.

The actor's caption seems to be more mysterious as he wrote: 'We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do."

The ‘mystery’ lady has now ignited the curiosity of all the fans of the actor who are asking about her identity in the comments section of the post.



Matthew Perry will soon be joining hands with his former co-stars to raise money for all those sections of people who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.