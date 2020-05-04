Prince William allows air ambulances to use Kensington Palace lawn for landing, refueling

UK's Prince William has won hears of royal family fans with his latest gesture towards the health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people in his country.

According to reports, he has granted permission for air ambulances to land and refuel at Kensington Palace on a patch of grass reserved for British royal family helicopters as part of his efforts to serve the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local media said that the prince's decision is expected to save lives as it means that paramedics will no longer have to waste time flying to fueling base.

William is the patron of the London Air Ambulance charity since March this year.

He is also a former search and rescue helicopter and was previously known as Flight Lieutenant Wales when he served with RAF.