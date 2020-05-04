104 infected with coronavirus on flight arriving in Islamabad

Around 104 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus from an Islamabad-bound flight which arrived in the country from Abu Dhabi under the relief flight operations during the pandemic.

On April 28, 204 passengers who arrived in Islamabad on the said flight had been tested for the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said that all the passengers were kept at the quarantine centre near the Fatima Jinnah University.

He said that all the samples were sent to the National Institute of Health for testing, after which tests of 104 came positive today.

He said that all the passengers will be kept under quarantine for now.

189 more passengers test positive in Peshawar

According to a report by the Health Department, 189 passengers coming from abroad tested positive for the novel virus.

These passengers arrived on April 28 in Peshawar on a flight carrying 248 passengers from Qatar.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar said that the 189 passengers have been shifted to a quarantine facility while those in serious condition have been admitted to a police hospital.

As of Saturday, Pakistan reported more than 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 476 deaths.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the closure of regional flight operations from airports across the country has been extended till May 7, in line with restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus.

Only special flights, diplomats, and cargo planes would be allowed to continue operations, the PCAA said.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appreciated efforts by the Pakistani government to repatriate its citizens from the country, as coronavirus cases continue to surge in both countries.



On April 20, 1,500 Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan from the UAE. So far, the government of Pakistan has successfully brought back 3,418 Pakistanis from the UAE who wished to return to their country in light of the coronavirus situation.