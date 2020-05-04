Neetu Kapoor thanks Rishi Kapoor’s doctors, nurses

Neetu Kapoor has extended gratitude to the doctors and nurses who treated her husband Rishi Kapoor like he was their own.



Neetu turned to Instagram and shared throwback photos of Rishi. She wrote, “As a family, we have a deep sense of loss... when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!”

She went on to say “The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Earlier, Neetu penned down a heartbreaking farewell note with a throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Friday.



She shared a photo of Rishi wherein the late actor is seen holding a drink and smiling at the camera.

She captioned the picture “End of our story” with two love emojis.



