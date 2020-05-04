Salman Khan sends food essentials to unprivileged from Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has dispatched essential goods to the needy and underprivileged with the help of his friends and family members from the Panvel farmhouse amid coronavirus lockdown.



The Bharat actor shared two separate videos on Instagram and Twitter wherein he could be seen loading the essential items on bullock carts with the assistance of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others.

Salman Khan, while sharing the video on Instagram, thanked all the people for their contributions. He wrote, “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all,” tagging Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Rahul Kanal, Kamaal Khan, Niketan Madhok and others.

Earlier, Salman Khan, who is in self-isolation with family at his Panvel farmhouse, urged people to donate for the needy and underprivileged who are worst hit by Covid-19 lockdown.



He also shared a picture of his two close friends Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique preparing ration bags for distribution among the needy people.

Salman Khan says his two friends Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique have distributed ration bags among 1,25,000 families to date.