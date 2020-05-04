Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan tearfully spoke at length about Rishi Kapoor’s childlike ways and fun loving personality

Amitabh Bachchan has always been known to be rather close with Rishi Kapoor, so much so that his demise seems to have shaken the actor down to his very core.

Recently he paid a tribute to Rishi Kapoor during a concert for i For India. During the concert, Amitabh revealed Rishi Kapoor’s childlike ways and fun-loving personality. With tears in his eyes, Amitabh bid adieu to his friend, stating, “he must have gone with a gentle smile.”

In the video, Amitabh can be seen sitting outside his Mumbai residence, donning a white shawl. He began by recalling the day he first met young Rishi for the very first time in the Kapoor household.

Talking about his preparations at the studio, Amitabh stated, “I would see him more often after , at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, Bobby - - a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms.”

His playful attitude was a breath of fresh air, “Even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up. Not just on set, if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.”

“When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot , he would bring out his playing cards, or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play, a competition, not just for fun, a serious competition.”

Before singing off, Amitabh stated, “During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile,” he said.