Aamir Khan denies involvement in adding money amid food stacks. Photo: Times of India

Actor Aamir Khan has created quite a name for himself in the world of philanthropy over the years and he recently gave his take on the viral philanthropic video that features claims that he hid stacks of money in the bags of wheat that were given to the poor.

He took to Twitter to dismiss the claims, as his tweet read, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn’t want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a.”

For the unversed, the rumor initially began after Aamir sent a truck carrying bags of wheat into the slums. Reportedly, the residents there were told to each pick out only one bag each. Those who took the bags home were surprised with a stack of bills, each around Rs 15,000.