Taapsee Pannu on 'Thappad': ‘Covid-19 was a bigger crisis than numbers of any movie’

Taapsee Pannu on 'Thappad' ‘Covid-19 was a far bigger crisis than the numbers of any movie’. Photo: Republic World

Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad was unable to complete its run of the box office due to the emerging pandemic which swept the nation into the confines of their homes.

However, it appears the actor is satisfied with the released. During an interview with Mid-Day, Taapsee stated, “Thappad was in theatres for only two weeks, and its numbers were rising due to positive word-of-mouth. It would have run for another three weeks. But in March, Covid-19 was a far bigger crisis than the numbers of any movie. Everyone associated with the film got their due, and now, it’s out there for others to watch too.”

During the course of the interview, she also touched base on the assumption that she is a ‘feminazi’ and was quoted saying, “We have only started exploring the different shades of women and their heroism on screen. For decades, men have bashed up villains; nobody described them as ‘male-Nazi’."

Before singing off Taapsee stated that she believes "there needs to be equality even in these definitions, and artistes are working towards it.”