Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt immerse Rishi Kapoor’s ashes

Alia Bhatt accompanied the Kapoor family as Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor’s close family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor bid adieu to the late actor after his ashes were immersed on Sunday.

Pictures from the deceased actor’s family paying their last respects to him in Banganga tank, came to surface featuring Alia Bhatt accompanying the Kapoor family.

The news of the veteran actor’s ashes getting immersed was also confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor who said a prayer meet for his younger brother was held on Saturday.

Talking to Press Trust of India, Randhir said: “We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven’t received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar.”

Another insider cited by Hindustan Times stated that apart from family members, the prayer meet had no one else in it.

“There were not many people, only five-six family members,” said the source.

Rishi Kapoor died last week on April 30, 2020 following a two-year battle with leukemia.