Sun May 03, 2020
May 3, 2020

Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 delayed

Sun, May 03, 2020

Keanu Reeves' "John Wick  4" was due to hit cinemas in May 2021  before coronavirus caused worldwide cancellations, disruptions and postponements.

Studio Lionsgate has released a statement according to which  "John Wick: Chapter 4" will now arrive in 2022.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film follows an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement after his dog is killed by gangsters.

The announcement came as a disappointment for fans of the highly anticipated film.

