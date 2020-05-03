Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 delayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Keanu Reeves' "John Wick 4" was due to hit cinemas in May 2021 before coronavirus caused worldwide cancellations, disruptions and postponements.
Studio Lionsgate has released a statement according to which "John Wick: Chapter 4" will now arrive in 2022.
Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film follows an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement after his dog is killed by gangsters.
The announcement came as a disappointment for fans of the highly anticipated film.