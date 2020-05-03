Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 delayed

Keanu Reeves' "John Wick 4" was due to hit cinemas in May 2021 before coronavirus caused worldwide cancellations, disruptions and postponements.

Studio Lionsgate has released a statement according to which "John Wick: Chapter 4" will now arrive in 2022.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film follows an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement after his dog is killed by gangsters.

The announcement came as a disappointment for fans of the highly anticipated film.