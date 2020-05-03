Sara Ali Khan shows off her cooking skills

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan, who has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic, turned into a master chef to show off her culinary skills.



The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the yummy dish in the story.

Sharing the picture of a pancake with two different flavours- Nutella and maple, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote “Kabhi Nutella Kabhi Maple.”

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had shared her stylish childhood on Instagram and the endearing post had won the hearts of the fans.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan.



She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film hit the screens on Valentine’s Day this year.