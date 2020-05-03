Local coronavirus cases 'still on the rise' despite 'encouraging' recovery ratio: CM Sindh

The News/Files

KARACHI: Local transmissions of the novel coronavirus are "still on the rise" said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday noting, however, that the recovery ratio of coronavirus patients "seems to be encouraging".

Over the past 24 hours, 214 patients recovered while another 363 tested positive.

In a statement issued Sunday from the Chief Minister House here in the metropolis, Shah said: "For the first time, the recovery ratio seems to be encouraging, but local spread cases are still on the rise."

He noted that 363 (11.9%) of the 3,032 new tests carried out over the past 24 hours were diagnosed as positive. To date, the Sindh health department has tested 64,052 patients, of which 7,465 (11.7%) were positive, he said.

Shah explained that eight patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 130 (1.7%) of the total patients. Given the lower ratio of those who passed away, he said: "This shows that our recovery ratio is comparatively better.”

Of the 5,780 patients under treatment, 4,638 were in self-isolation, 615 at isolation centres, and 527 at various hospitals across Sindh. The chief minister added that 17 of the 76 patients in critical condition were on ventilators.

He underlined that Larkana and Ghotki "have produced more cases of local transmission", with 30 cases in the former and 21 in the latter. Hyderabad had 13 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad had 13, Khairpur had 10, Jacobabad had nine, Sukkur had eight, Matiari had two, and Dadu had one.

Of the 231 cases in Karachi, Shah said 67 cases were in East District, 55 in South, 45 in Central, 28 in West, 21 in Korangi, and 15 in Malir.

The chief minister said the local spread was quite worrisome.

"We have tried to contain it but people do not care and violate the SOPs [standard operating procedures] and ignore social distancing,” he stressed. The epidemic can only be defeated when "everyone of us takes the responsibility" of securing themselves and their family.