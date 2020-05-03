Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis Dutt on her 39th death anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother Nargis Dutt on her 39th death anniversary saying ‘love you, miss you everyday Mom’.



The Sanju actor, who is in quarantine at his residence in Mumbai, took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with mother.

Sanjay penned down a heartbreaking note for mom. He wrote, “It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side.”

“I wish you were here with me, today & every day. Love you and miss you every day Mom,” he further said.

Nargis passed away due to pancreatic cancer in 1981, a few days before the release of Sanjay Dutt's debut film, Rocky.