Sanjay Dutt believes ‘the lockdown is for everyone’s safety’ and in their best interest

COVID-19 has taken a large toll on the economy over the last couple of months and that has gravely affected the entertainment industry as well.

With the growing anxieties surrounding self-isolation, there are many across the globe that are growing impatient with the lockdown and are considering retaliation in an attempt to normalize their current living situation.

However, Sanjay Dutt believes that although his schedule has been tossed to the trash currently, there are “far bigger worries”.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt stated, “The pandemic has certainly affected things but the lockdown is for everyone’s safety.”

He went on to say, “I honestly feel the primary thing is to focus on everyone’s well-being and safety of our audiences, then comes the entertainment part. It will delay the projects in high probability but that is reasonable for the nation’s best interest.”



Despite current circumstances, he believes that the world will soon normalize once more, in time. “Currently, every shoot is on a halt but I am looking forward to bringing some exciting projects to the audience. There are some interesting characters that I will be playing and the line-up definitely looks good.”