Bharti Singh opens up on the need for happiness amid pandemic

opens up on the need for happiness amid everyone’s own worries. Photo: Times of India

Bharti Singh is one of India’s most well-known comedians and has spoken about the positive impact of laughter time and time again.

On the event of World Laughter Day, Bharti stressed on the importance of humor in troubling times. “There’s this situation in India, what do I say about laughter amidst all this? But it plays a very important role, if we can make those laugh who don’t have anything to eat or wear anything. Then there are those who worry about what will they eat tomorrow, eat today, or even in the next one hour.”

Although the star has given over 10 years of her life to the comic industry, she admits that it began as merely something in jest. “It hasn’t been many years. Earlier, I used to do it just for fun, and people started calling it comedy. Today however, it’s more tough to make people laugh. Our lives are so stressful, everyone is caught up with their own worries, the country is in a crisis”.