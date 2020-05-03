Ananya Panday gushes over her costar Deepika Padukone

'Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside', says Ananya Panday

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday is gearing up to share screens with the industry’s undisputed queen Deepika Padukone, and she is ecstatic to say the least.

Opening up about her upcoming project alongside the Padmaavat star, the 21-year-old gushed to Mumbai Mirror about her costar.

“You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside,” she said.

Speaking about the untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times: “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms.”

“What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships,” she added.