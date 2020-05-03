Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor: 'He will live in my heart forever’

Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor ‘Rishi will live in my heart forever’. Photo: Pinkvilla and short-biography

Mukesh Bhatt, Bollywood filmmaker recently opened up about the grievous loss of Rishi Kapoor and touched base on him being irreplaceable as an actor.

During an interview with Spotboye, Mukesh was quoted saying, “He was a man who like Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) and I, never minced words. He said things not to down people. He said things what he felt. But what’s wrong with that? I have so many memories about him. And so many times, good memories tend to give you pain.”

“He always used to say, ‘Arre yaar, leave it. Even this shall pass away. Maze le. Let’s enjoy the moment’. I hope that we all start thinking like him. You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu. I am happy and lucky that I met him in my life. You know what? People whom you genuinely love never die for you. Rishi will live in my heart forever.”

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67, after a long and strenuous two year battle with leukemia.