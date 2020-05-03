Amitabh Bachchan thinks Irrfan Khan's death hit harder than Rishi Kapoor's

Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend of the late Rishi Kapoor, was hit harder by the news of Irrfan Khan’s death

Bollywood unquestionably witnessed one of its darkest weeks after two of its brightest stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away.

The demise of the two legendary actors was unquestionably too much for the world to bear all at once, but Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend of the late Kapoor, was hit harder by the news of Irrfan Khan’s death.

Sharing a post, BigB explained why he felt Khan’s demise was more tragic than Kapoor’s, despite his close bond with the latter.

"The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities," he wrote on Instagram with throwback pictures of the two actors.

Irrfan Khan, 53, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a colon infection, while Rishi Kapoor breathed his last the next day at age 67 following a two-year battle with cancer.

