Meera claims Rishi Kapoor wanted to work in a film with her

Pakistani film actress Meera has claimed that veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was interested in working with her for a movie.



In a video circulating on the internet, Meera can be heard saying that she visited Mumbai in 2005 for the shooting of the film Nazar, where she met Rishi Kapoor.

"Rishi was not only best actor but a great human being," Meera added.

She went on to say, “once in a meeting in Dubai, Rishi Kapoor had expressed his desire to work with me. I also wanted to work with him always.”

Meera also turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the late Rishi Kapoor and paid tribute to him.

The Baaji actor wrote, “Rishi Ji will always be alive in our heart for his contribution to Cinema. I’m the Biggest fan of sir.”