Did Liam Hemsworth’s anger issues cause a rift between him and Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus opens up about her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth’s ‘anger issues'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been in the spotlight since they first started going out. And with their relationship being well-documented, past interviews may have given a hint at why their marriage hit the rocks.

An unearthed interview of the Wrecking Ball hit maker has been making rounds on the internet, where the 27-year-old opens up about her then-boyfriend’s ‘anger issues.’

The singer had hosted MTV’s popular show Punk’d and was pulling a prank on Hemsworth.

The prank went something like this: Two of the show’s writers got disguised as a couple, and got at the backseat of Cyrus’s car while Hemsworth had stepped out to use the ATM. Then, Cyrus is seen running outside to narrate the incident to Hemsworth and when they come back to the car, the couple has the doors locked.

Hemsworth is then seen banging the door and yelling at the couple, asking them to get out, while the fake cops also arrive at the scene and arrest the couple, who lie and say they know Hemsworth and Cyrus. Hearing this, the cop telling the Hunger Games actor that he could get charged with felony which irks the actor even more.

And while all settles soon after Cyrus confesses this was all a setup, she had earlier warned producers of her beau’s anger problems.

When asked whether Hemsworth would let out a chuckle as a reaction to the prank, Cyrus said: “He won’t.”

“He does have a little bit of an anger problem, you know,” she said, adding that she doesn’t know how he would feel about the couple getting into their car.

Hemsworth’s anger issues go way back as Daily News published a story in 2009 about him and his brother Chris Hemsworth allegedly getting embroiled in a brawl.

Later in 2015, another instance showed how the actor once got upset at a journalist, who introduced himself as Chris, thinking he was mistaking him for his brother by calling him Chris.

Later when the two filed for a divorce in 2019, a report by People magazine claimed that Hemsworth had been “moody” in the relationship while Cyrus has “been supportive of him when things get dark, but it’s tough…He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring.”