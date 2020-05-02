close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan turns hairstylist for son Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020
Saif Ali Khan turns hairstylist for son Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turned a personal hairstylist for little son Taimur Ali Khan amid the lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor turned to Instagram and treated her fans with the adorable photo of father-son duo with caption “Haircut anyone?”

View this post on Instagram

Haircut anyone? ‍️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

In the photo, little Taimur looked calm while getting haircut from father, who could be seen holding scissors in his hands.

The adorable photo has won the hearts on social media.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are currently in self-isolation in their Mumbai house amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Good Newws actor had been treating her fans with endearing posts.

Latest News

More From Bollywood