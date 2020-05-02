Saif Ali Khan turns hairstylist for son Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turned a personal hairstylist for little son Taimur Ali Khan amid the lockdown.



Kareena Kapoor turned to Instagram and treated her fans with the adorable photo of father-son duo with caption “Haircut anyone?”

In the photo, little Taimur looked calm while getting haircut from father, who could be seen holding scissors in his hands.



The adorable photo has won the hearts on social media.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are currently in self-isolation in their Mumbai house amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Good Newws actor had been treating her fans with endearing posts.