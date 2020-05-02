Hema Malini, Dharmendra receive love on their 40th wedding anniversary

Veteran Bollywood stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra received love as the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary today, Saturday.



Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married on May 2, 1980. She is the second wife of Dharmendra and share two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra first wife was Parkash Kaur and he has four kids with her - sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Earlier, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana turned to social media and wished their parents on their special day.

Esha shared throwback photos of Hema and Dharmendra and wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness ,love , happiness & the best of health!”.

Ahana also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Happy 40th wedding Anniversary to my love Bugs. wish you many years of togetherness and many more adventures together. Love you both immensely.”



Hema took to Twitter and thanked fans. She tweeted “Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years.”





