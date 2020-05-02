Irrfan Khan’s throwback video enjoying ‘pani puri’ goes viral

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a throwback video of the late actor, who died of cancer on April 29, 2020.



Babil turned to Instagram and shared the video wherein the Angrezi Medium actor is seen enjoying pani puri at a food spot.

He wrote in the caption, “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.”

The video has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of Irrfan Khan’s fans.



Earlier, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two sons penned down a powerful eulogy to the late actor.

The heartfelt tribute was shared on Irrfan Khan's Twitter account with a caption that read: "From Sutapa, Babil and Ayaan."