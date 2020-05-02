Emma Stone discusses the importance of mental health awareness amid quarantine. Photo: thejakartapost

Emma Stone recently partook in a mental health initiative held remotely to aid those suffering from mental health woes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign called, #WeThriveInside, was launched by the Child Mind institute for the support of mental health awareness month. The initiative features Margot Robbie, Misty Copeland, Andrew Garfield and others.

The initiative is set to premiere homemade videos across the organization’s social media channels. In Emma’s clip she speaks about the activities that have helped her retain positivity in these troubling times. She has also taken up reading, dancing, meditation and journaling to help alleviate stress.

"Something I really like to do when I'm struggling with anxiety is a brain dump," Stone explains. "What I do is just write down anything that I'm worried about. I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it back. I find it's really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper."

"I hope you're staying safe, you're staying strong and healthy and I'm sending you lots of love," Emma stated before signing off.