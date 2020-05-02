Sania Mirza says the world needs more kindness, urges people to donate

Sania Mirza says world needs kindness, urges people to donate

Sania Mirza has said that world needs kindness and urged people to donate for underprivileged people even if they have already donated.



Sania took to Twitter and wrote, “For some of us it might be just two more weeks of lockdown but for a lot of ppl this isn’t going to be ‘just two weeks’.”

“It means no food for 2 weeks and no means of earning it,” she said.

She urged people to spare a thought and donate whatever they can even if they have already donated.

“The world needs kindness,” Sania further said.

The Indian government said on Friday that the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, but with some easing of restrictions.

Earlier, while extending Ramadan greetings, Sania Mirza had urged people to stay and pray at home during Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sania took to Twitter and said, “Ramzaan mubarak everyone. in these difficult times let’s pray for the health of course but also for peace and a world full of more love and less hate.”

“Stay home, stay safe and please pray at home,” she urged.