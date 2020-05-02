Meghan Markle's encouraging video under SmartWorks patronage

Meghan Markle releases secret encouraging video under SmartWorks patronage

Meghan Markle’s patronage recently released a private conversation held between her and a prospective job seeker. The uploaded footage features Meghan praising the woman over her interest in mental health, with the most motivational pep talks.

"I think you’re going to be fantastic. It’s just so exciting," Meghan began by stating. "I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you.”

"There’s so much going on in the world right now and just to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure you can get on the other side of this too and have such a great opportunity there."

SmartWorks is Meghan Markle’s UK patronage. The organization helps aid unemployed women with coaching, finding jobs, clothing and job interviews.

Currently, the organization is operating a virtual clinic with which women are provided aid during the job hunt,

Meghan praised her work, stating, “It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."