Zaira Wasim calls out trolls, asks them to be more 'empathetic'

Zaira Wasim said jokes, memes and negative comments can take a direct hit at one’s self-confidence

Former Bollywood star Zaira Wasim has once again spoken up about the negative comments that have been coming her way since she announced her decision to quit the film industry.

Turning to Instagram with an extensive post saying jokes, memes and negative comments can take a direct hit at one’s self-confidence.

“Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism,” she said.

“Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long,” she continued, adding: “...instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them...”

“We all err, we’re all trying to figure out life but instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them, a little introspection into someone’s behaviour can reveal how they’re just staggering along to decide things on a basis of no knowledge,” she went on.



“Did you know everything that you know now all the way along? Knowledge isn’t something we are inherently born with, we all learn by trail and error and while we’re all in this trial of life let’s rectify the errors of one another with love and empathy, the empathy we speak endlessly of but refuse to act upon when it’s required. This single alteration in out intention, let alone our behaviour, could possibly improve a lot of things around us,” she added.