Adnan Siddiqui apologises over Aamir Liaquat’s remarks about Sridevi, Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has extended an apology to the families of late Bollywood actors Sridevi and Irrfan Khan and their loved ones over the remarks of PTI leader and media personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, terming it an 'extremely callous' act to joke about the deceased.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared a lengthy post while expressing his regret about being part of the show.

He wrote, “So I don’t know how to explain what I’m feeling right now or what to say. But this need to go out. I was invited on the live chat show ‘Jeeway Pakistan’ yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened.”

“The anchor Amir Liaquat joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’.”

“It was extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light.”



“I want to apologize to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and Irrfan Khan Sahab and their loved ones,” he said.

“If you see my boy language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn’t want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show.”

He further said “I’ve learnt lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such act in future. I was hoping this bit wouldn’t become public but unfortunately it has.”