Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to their iconic rain photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stunned their fans when an iconic picture of the two holding an umbrella above their heads in a downpour went viral.



And it looks like the former royals loved the astounding picture as much as we all did.

Reacting to the glorious masterpiece that took the world by storm a few months ago, Meghan and Harry said that they were in awe of the picture.

As told by photographer Samir Husein to Us Weekly, “The picture that I took of Harry and Meghan in the rain recently, I’ve never had a reaction to a picture like that one.”

“In terms of the reaction I’ve had from people, that’s got to be the most iconic from that point of view. I spoke to some of their team and they were really happy about it and talking about it,” he added.

Speaking on how he would get less chances to click Harry and Meghan now that they have stepped back from their royal duties, Samir said, “I’m really disappointed that I won’t get to photograph them so much anymore.”

“I’ve really, really enjoyed photographing them. I’m going to miss photographing them,” he concluded.