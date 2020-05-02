Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande releasing joint single ‘Stuck With U’

Justin Bieber , Ariana Grande are set to release joint single ‘Stuck With U’ next week for charity amid coronavirus crisis.



The two powerhouses of pop music may not be able to hug right now, but they can make music! 'Stuck With U' their first collaboration, is out May 8, with proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.



Music lovers were sent into a tizzy when pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande interacted on Twitter, teasing that a special announcement was coming soon.

The pair have revealed what so many were hoping for: a collaboration, and their followers won’t have to wait long to hear what they’ve prepared for them.

The track is a brand new composition from the pop stars and it’s coming on Friday. The musicians shared the official cover on their Instagram pages just a short time ago, confirming the fantastic news.

Undoubtedly, a collaboration between two of the biggest stars on the planet is always going to be a major event, but their new single is made even more exciting due to the fact that it’s all for a good cause.

According to Bieber’s Instagram post, “proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”







