Kylie Jenner’s close family member tests positive for coronavirus

Kylie Jenner shared a devastating news with her fans on Friday wherein she stated that a close family member tested positive for coronavirus.

In a mid-season trailer for the E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians that dropped yesterday, Kylie shared the ordeal with her fans.

The reality TV star revealed she feels scared more than ever, now that a family member is infected by the virus.

"It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," Kylie said with a shaky voice, without mentioning their name.

While Kylie is in quarantine with her mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi, her sister Khloe and Kim are social-distancing away from them.

"Khloe I miss you…I wish I could hug you," momager Kris cried remembering her daughter in one of the previous episodes of the show.