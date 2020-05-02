Selena Gomez working on new music, watching scary movies in quarantine

Selena Gomez on Friday strongly hinted that she's working on new music now and confirmed that she's still doing work on her Rare Beauty line, although that's not her priority.

The 'Rare' singer, during the live session on Instagram, recommended fans the list of horror movies to watch while social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic.

She listed her recently favorite horror and thriller movies and gave fans a glimpse at the 67 scary films she had purchased on her Apple TV.

"Scary movie recommendations," she started. "Okay, The Hunt. The Hunt is really, really good."

She then showed the titles she had bought on her Apple TV before giving up on getting it to work properly and just listing the titles.

Her horror movie lineup, as seen on her Apple TV. Titles include 'Along Came the Devil', 'American Psycho', 'Annabelle: Creation', 'The Blackcoat’s Daughter,; and Caught.





