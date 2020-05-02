close
Fri May 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Selena Gomez working on new music, watching scary movies in quarantine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020

Selena Gomez  on Friday strongly hinted that she's working on new music now and confirmed that she's still doing work on her Rare Beauty line, although that's not her priority. 

The 'Rare' singer, during the live session on Instagram,  recommended  fans the list of horror movies  to watch  while social distancing  amid coronavirus pandemic.

She listed her recently favorite horror and thriller movies and gave fans a glimpse at the 67 scary films she had purchased on her Apple TV.

"Scary movie recommendations," she started. "Okay, The Hunt. The Hunt is really, really good."

She then showed the titles she had bought on her Apple TV before giving up on getting it to work properly and just listing the titles.

Her horror movie lineup, as seen on her Apple TV. Titles include 'Along Came the Devil', 'American Psycho', 'Annabelle: Creation', 'The Blackcoat’s Daughter,; and Caught.


Latest News

More From Entertainment