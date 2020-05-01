Sindh pens letter to PM Imran over fears of locust attack

Files

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, warning the premier about an expected locust attack that might take place in the coming days.

CM Shah said that the locusts could launch a massive attack on the fields of Sindh on May 15. He said he fears the crops could be damaged if they weren't sprayed on.



The province had requested the Centre for assistance in this regard six months ago, said Shah. Unfortunately despite assurances, no one had cooperated with Sindh, he added.



Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that the intensity of the locust attacks will be greater than the corresponding year, the letter said, adding that the federal government should exhibit seriousness over the matter.

Earlier in the day, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto had regretted the federal government's lack of response to the locusts situation.

“Locusts have reached the fields and we had asked the federal government to help us tackle them. But the Centre is not ready to help us with the coronavirus crisis and neither with the locusts,” he said.

Sindh, like other provinces is also fighting a battle against coronavirus, in which 118 people have succumbed to the virus, while over 5,200 are infected.

According to report published in The News, farmlands in Sindh could once again come under a massive attack of locust swarms from Iran by May 15, which could prove even more harmful for crops in the province than last year's attack.



The terrifying warning to farmers of the province was shared by officials of the Plant Protection Department (PPD), who had attended a top-level meeting at Sindh Secretariat on the expected locust attack in the province.

The officials of the PPD told the meeting that up to 60 countries around the world had been affected by locust swarms.

The meeting was informed that some 30 spots had been identified in the province where camps would be established for tackling the issue. Some 57 teams comprising 180 personnel are being formed to tackle the locust emergency in the province.

Each team will comprise officials of the agriculture department and the PPD.

A method of aerial sprays which will consume 100,000 litres of pesticide will be employed against locusts besides the use of 25,000 litres of pesticide against locust swarms using the boom spray method.