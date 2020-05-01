Anushka Sharma shares emotional poem as she turns 32 today

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli amid coronavirus pandemic, penned down an emotional poem wishing for all the sufferings to end.



The 32-year-old actress turned to Instagram and shared a beautiful poem.

She captioned the post, “Today, I wish for all this to end.”

Anushka wrote, "I wish today, sadness dwindles.

I wish today, suffering ends.

I know it may not all go away,

It does have its own part to play,

And the role it dawns comes at a price,

With tears and screams and even stifled cries.

I wish today, suffering ends,

Sadness and suffering have been friends.

Suffering is the second act

They play on the same life stage

Making you tumble, slip and fall.

But after that comes your rise,

And rise you will and be so wise.

I wish today, sadness dwindles.

I wish today, suffering ends.-AS."

Later, Virat Kohli shared an adorable photo with Anushka and showered love on her on her birthday.



He wrote, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.”



