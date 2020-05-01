662 new coronavirus cases detected today, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that 662 new cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed across the province, while six more people lost their lives in the battle against the pandemic.

In a message issued from the CM House, Murad Ali Shah said that the death toll has reached to 118 in Sindh, becoming 1.76 percent of the total patients.

The chief minister said that 3,384 tests were conducted against which 622 new cases emerged. He added that 57,761 samples have been tested so far, out of which 6,675 tested positive.

“At present 5,262 patients are under treatment, of them 4,044 or 77 percent are at home isolation, 733 at isolation centers and 485 at different hospitals,” he said.

In his message, the CM Sindh said that 45 patients were in a critical condition, while 16 of them are on ventilators.

190 repatriated Pakistanis test positive

Giving details of the stranded Pakistanis, the chief minister said that 483 landed at the Karachi airport by three flights from Dubai, Sharja and Colombo. He added that 190 passengers were diagnosed as positive when tested.

Shah said that out of 190 positive cases, 92 belonged to Sindh, 56 to Punjab, 24 KPK and 18 to Balochistan.

In Sindh, Shah said that 17 cases have been diagnosed in Ghotki, 19 Hyderabad, 11 Jacobabad, 23 Larkana, 15 Shikarpur and six Sukkur.

The chief minister if 190 cases of stranded Pakistanis were excluded from the total cases the local cases would come to 472 for Sindh.

“This figure shows that the pandemic is still playing havoc in Sindh,” he said, adding that this situation called for strict observance of social distancing and preventive measures laid down by the WHO.

446 cases in Karachi

Sharing the data of Karachi, the chief minister said that 446 cases have been reported from the total diagnosed as of today.

According to the breakdown, 173 belonged to district Malir, 92 East, 70 South, 56 Central, 33 West and 22 in Korangi.