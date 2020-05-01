Wife, sons write eulogy to Irrfan Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two sons have written a powerful eulogy to the late actor who died of cancer on Wednesday.
The heartfelt tribute was shared on Irrfan Khan's Twitter account with a caption that read: "From Sutapa, Babil and Ayaan."
"“How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know," she wrote.
Below is her full statement: