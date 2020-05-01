Yolanda Hadid shares details surrounding Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy. Photo: newbeauty

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy seems to have made her mother Yolanda tremendously excited.

During an interview on a Dutch news show RTL Boulevard, Gigi’s mother confirmed the news of her daughter’s pregnancy and even revealed her due date over on Instagram.

However, Yolanda did claim that was rather ‘shocked’ over the news of Gigi’s pregnancy being revealed but made sure to assure the press that she was truly “so excited” to welcome her grandchild into the world.

"Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," said Yolanda.

Although the couple had decided to keep the news under wraps, a source told Entertainment Tonight that were excited to begin this new adventure in their lives. "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along.”