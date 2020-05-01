No railways worker to be let go over coronavirus, says Sheikh Rasheed on Labour Day

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Friday no worker from his industry would be let go due to the coronavirus crisis.



In his comments on Labour Day, Rashid acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had badly affected the labour class. Millions of people would likely go below the poverty line due to the crisis and its economic impacts across the world, he noted.

Sheikh Rasheed added that some 30 million people were expected to lose their jobs in the US due to coronavirus.

The Main Line-1 project would be the fate of the railways from which 100,000 people could get gobs, the minister added, paying tribute to the millions of workers of the country for their contribution in the progress.