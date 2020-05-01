close
Fri May 01, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
May 1, 2020

Britney Spears accidentally burned down the gym at home

Hollywood

Web Desk
Fri, May 01, 2020
Britney Spears accidently burned down the gym at home. Photo: 

Britney Spears recently revealed that she had accidentally set fire to her home gym a few months ago. 

In a video posted to Instagram, she said:"I haven't been in here for, like, six months, because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down,".

"It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!" wrote Spears. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!"

Check out her video below:


