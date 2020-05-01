Prince Harry did not foresee ‘things turning out quite as they did’ after Megxit. Photo: cheatsheet

From the outside it would appear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living the L.A high life away from the snares of British tabloids, however that does not seem to ring true for Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Prince Harry does not seem to be happy away from the British armed forces. He “has been telling friends he still can’t believe this has happened. He can’t believe his life has been turned upside down. He was in a happy place when he was serving in the army, then he met Meghan, and since then, life has been great. But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did.”

Prince Harry also admitted to his friends that he is “really missing the army as well his military appointments” and “misses the camaraderie of being in the forces.”

The insider also emphasized upon the point that although he might be missing a big chunk of his life back home, he does not hold anyone else accountable for his actions even though, “there is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the army.”